Meeting between Top Iranian, Egyptian Diplomats ’Very Good, Positive’

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking Iranian diplomat has lauded the recent meeting between foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt as “very good and positive,” amid reports that the two regional heavyweights are engaged in behind-the-scenes negotiations to restore full diplomatic relations.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan’ani described the Wednesday meeting between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as a turning point in Tehran-Cairo relations and a positive step within the framework of Iran’s ties with regional countries.

“The two sides exchanged viewpoints on issues of common interest, evaluated the current state of bilateral relations, and looked forward to their improvement. The talks opened up a new horizon on the path of mutual ties between the two countries,” Kan’ani said.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry also expressed hope for “positive steps” towards a new era of relations between Iran and Egypt.

The normalization of relations between Iran and Egypt would signify a new failure of the joint Zionist-American strategy to isolate the Islamic Republic and it would also push Iran’s regional strategy of good neighborliness.

“The issue is very simple and should not become complicated. Restoration of full relations with Tehran will happen eventually, but Egypt has its reservations,” Orabi said.

He further noted that diplomatic interactions between Egypt and Iran already exist, and have not been severed, nevertheless, “determining factors” that are “unique in essence” should be taken into account when it comes to the re-establishment of ties.

kannSeparately, Iranian and Djiboutian foreign ministers have agreed in a meeting to re-establish diplomatic relations between their respective countries in line with the interests and ideals of their nations.

The two top diplomats, who met on Thursday on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, reached an agreement to forge friendly relations between Tehran and Djibouti City anchored in mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.