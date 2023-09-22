Iran Parades Military Power, Raisi: Normalization Pacts Not to Make “Israel” Secure

By Staff, Agencies

Iran paraded its indigenous Fattah hypersonic and Paveh cruise missiles to mark the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war, with President Ebrahim Raisi lauding the country's defense achievements despite decades of Western sanctions.

To commemorate the Holy Defense Week, the Iranian Armed Forces organized military parades throughout the country and in the Gulf waters.

The parades commenced at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, in southern Tehran on Friday morning. The date signifies the initiation of the war by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein against Iran 43 years ago.

Similar parades were conducted in various provinces across Iran, involving the participation of the Iranian Army, Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Police, Border Guards, and Basij forces.

The latest military products, including various missiles and drones, are usually put on display at the annual parade. One of the highlights of Friday's parade in Tehran was the showcasing of two key Iranian missiles, namely Fattah and Paveh.

Fattah, literally meaning "the opener", is a precision-guided two-stage solid-fueled rocket with a range of 1,400 km and terminal speed of Mach 13 to 15. The speed, along with movable nozzles that allow the missile to maneuver in all directions both in and out of the Earth's atmosphere, makes it immune to interception by all existing anti-missile systems.

Paveh is a new long-range cruise missile that can travel as far as 1,650 kilometers [1,025 miles].

Addressing the parade in Tehran, Raisi praised Iran’s defense achievements and its weapons production capacity, saying that they show how the country’s armed forces have turned the sanctions into an opportunity for growth.

The Iranian president further stated that his country’s enemies thought that the sanctions would stop its defense progress, but the reality is that the sanctions have stimulated Iran's military development.

“We have transformed from a country that imported and stored other countries' weapons to a country that produces and exports weapons,” he said, adding that the region and the world recognize Iran's enhanced military capability, especially in terms of training and equipment.

In parallel, Raisi said Iran has now acquired significant deterrent power, which has deterred its adversaries from invading Iran or even imagining confronting its armed forces.

The Iranian president also underlined that Iran has no intention to wage wars on other countries and hat its military might be defensive in nature.

“Today, war and domination have no place in Iran's military doctrine, but [pursuing] a defensive approach [to ensure] sustainable security and assuring deterrence is a definite policy,” he confirmed.

He emphasized his administration's policy of prioritizing the neighborhood, saying that the country has sought cooperation with its neighbors in defense, as well as trade, technology and other fields.

The president said that regional countries should work together to end the presence of foreign forces in the region, especially in the Gulf.

Raisi said the presence of foreign military forces is not a solution to the regional problems, but rather a source of them.

Raisi also hailed as a “positive step” Iraq's recent announcement that it has moved armed anti-Iran groups away from the areas near the Iran-Iraq border to other regions.

He vowed that Iran would not allow any separatist group to have weapons and create unrest against Iran near its borders.

The president said that Iran needed to send experts to Iraq to ensure that these groups have been disarmed according to a March agreement between Iran and Iraq on the relocation of armed groups.

He also commented on “Israel’s” normalization deals with several Arab countries, saying that no Arab country could truly normalize its relations with the entity, as the Muslim world and other nations hate the regime.

Raisi said that such normalization deals would not make “Israel” more secure, as the whole region hated the regime with all their hearts.

He condemned the normalization deals as a “stab in the back of Palestinians” and stressed that the oppressed people would not forgive those who normalized with the entity.

The Iranian president said that the Palestinian issue could not be resolved through normalization deals, and reiterated Iran's proposal for a referendum on the fate of the Palestinian lands involving all the original inhabitants of those lands.