“Israel” Martyrs another Palestinian in Jenin

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces have martyred a Palestinian from the town of Al-Yamoun, west of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian has been identified as Abdullah Abu Hassan, according to Palestinian medical sources who announced his death early on Friday.

According to local media, Abu Hassan succumbed to his wounds after “Israeli” forces opened fire during a storming of the town.

Abu Hassan was transferred to the Rafida Hospital, alongside 15 others who suffered from injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also confirmed the martyrdom, stating that a number of other Palestinians were also injured by bullet fragments, while others suffered from smoke inhalation.

Reports in local media states that armed “Israeli” forces stormed the town using heavy gunfire, with additional reinforcements sent.

Ahmed Jibril, the director of the Ambulance and Emergency Centre at the Red Crescent in Nablus, also told local media that “Israeli” forces prevented ambulances from reaching the town where the raid was taking place.

Earlier this week, “Israeli” forces martyred three Palestinians on 19 September in a drone-assisted assault on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, while another died of his wounds on 20 September.