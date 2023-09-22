No Script

Report: "Israeli", Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization

Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Amid continuous talk on the near normalization between Saudi Arabia and the apartheid “Israeli” entity, an “Israeli” report revealed that officials from the entity and Saudi Arabia met in secret recently to discuss the normalization agreement.”

The specific details of the meeting have not been made public.

“Saudi Arabia will get a US offer for a nuclear facility as part of an agreement,” the report stated, and that the proposed nuclear site would be guarded by American forces. 

The report of the secret meeting by “Israeli” and Saudi officials comes at the same time that Washington is reportedly considering twin military treaties with Saudi Arabia and “Israel”.

According to Bloomberg, the administration of US President Joe Biden believes this initiative would bring about “Israeli”-Saudi normalization, with a treaty so comprehensive that it would require Congressional approval.

