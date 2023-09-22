No Script

US: Kiev has Nothing to Show for All the Money Spent

US: Kiev has Nothing to Show for All the Money Spent
folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Following US President Joe Biden’s request for additional funds, Senator Josh Hawley has argued that the US should not endlessly pour money into Ukraine, as Kiev has “nothing to show for it”.

“If there’s some path to victory in Ukraine, I didn’t hear it today. And I also heard that there’s going to be no end to the funding requests,” Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, told reporters following a closed-door Senate briefing on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday. “What we were basically told is ‘Buckle up and get out your checkbook.’”

He further added: “It’s American people’s money. They’ve spent $115 billion, and, so far, they have basically nothing to show for it,” the senator said, arguing that Germany and other European allies should “step up to the plate” in terms of aiding Kiev in its conflict with Russia.

Take out Ukraine, insert Iraq or Afghanistan, and you would get exactly what George W. Bush said for years – and other people after him – about why we have to stay indefinitely in those countries and keep spending money indefinitely, with no oversight… It’s the same recycled argument.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Hawley reiterated his position that the US “shouldn’t be spending a dime more on Ukraine,” and called for an audit of the funds already sent to Kiev.

 

