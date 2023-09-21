Iran Proposes Comprehensive Plan for Ties with Japan

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi suggested that Tehran and Tokyo should formulate a comprehensive plan for long-term cooperation.

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Raisi highlighted the history of good relations between the two countries.

Calling for efforts to promote cooperation, the Iranian president suggested that the relevant authorities, in the first step, should prepare a comprehensive plan that outlines and defines the perspective of cooperation between the two countries in the coming years.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to participate in the efforts to resolve the issues related to the failure of the United States and Europe in fulfilling their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Raisi said Iran is committed to its obligations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the practical action of the United States in fulfilling its obligations in the nuclear agreement,” he added.

For his part, the Japanese prime minister voiced his country's desire to expand relations with Iran and make diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional stability and cooperation.

Describing Iran as a country with high capacities, Kishida said the development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Tokyo is important for the stability of the region.

He also welcomed Iran's position regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and described Iran's role in solving the problems and issues of the region and the Persian Gulf as important and constructive.