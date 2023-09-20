No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN

‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s representative at the United Nations Gilad Erdan was escorted out of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday for interrupting Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi's speech.

UN police detained the Erdan in an unprecedented move.

He was later released upon pressure by the Zionist regime’s diplomatic team.

During his speech, the Iranian president slammed the United States for stoking hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

"The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he said.

In addition, Raisi called for the end of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation and people.

"These sanctions have not yielded the desired results," he noted. "It is time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side."

Israel Iran Russia ukraine unga gilad erdan UnitedStates UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN

‘Israeli’ Representative Detained During Iranian President Speech At UN

6 hours ago
Group of Muslim Americans Sue FBI over Secret No-Fly List

Group of Muslim Americans Sue FBI over Secret No-Fly List

one day ago
Anti-overhaul Activists Launch Week of Protests as Netanyahu Arrives in New York

Anti-overhaul Activists Launch Week of Protests as Netanyahu Arrives in New York

one day ago
US: Astonishing Numbers in the Country of Gun Violence

US: Astonishing Numbers in the Country of Gun Violence

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 20-09-2023 Hour: 01:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot