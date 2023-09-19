Syrian Mercenaries Sent to Ukraine Are Fuel for Conflict

By Mohammad Eid

Damascus, Syria – After Libya and Armenia, it was the Syrian mercenaries’ turn to be the fuel for international conflicts in Ukraine. Because the mercenaries careless about anything other than the money they receive in exchange for their field services, Washington has found its purpose in the political structures of the Syrian opposition, despite its various contradictions, from the “Syrian Democratic Forces” [SDF] and the Ankara agents who are fighting it. Everyone sends them to the Ukrainian Holocaust to implement their own goals; as for the mercenaries, as it is known about them, they fight for whoever pays the most.

Mercenaries to implement the agenda of Washington and Ankara

Military expert Brigadier General Ali Khaddour confirmed that terrorist groups loyal to Ankara in northern Syria have opened special offices to recruit militants and send them to Ukraine, in conjunction with Washington's gathering of terrorists at the al-Tanf base in eastern Syria for the same purpose, in conjunction with the preparation of Kurdish fighters from the pro-Washington SDF, with the aim of heading towards Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with al-Ahed News website, the military expert pointed out that the first step in recruiting Syrian mercenaries for fighting in Ukraine was the “Turkmen factions” affiliated with the Turkish army, which controls the countryside of Aleppo, Raqqa, al-Hasakah and northeastern Syria, where they opened offices through which fighters register their names and sign contracts obligating them to fight against the Russians in Ukraine in exchange for substantial sums of money.

Khaddour added that the Ankara-affiliated Turkmen factions, including Hamza Division [locally known as al-Hamzat], Sham Legion, Suleiman Shah Brigade, Ahrar al-Sharqiya, had opened offices under the supervision of their leaders in exchange for huge monthly salaries amounting to about 5000 euros per month which are provided by NATO as transportation allowances to Ukraine, noting that they were similar to the amounts paid by NATO payments to mercenaries in Czech Republic, Poland and some African and Asian countries. These offices are distributed in Afrin, Azaz, Jarabulus, al-Rai in the Aleppo countryside, Tel Abyad in Raqqa countryside and Ras al-Ayn in rural al-Hasakah.

Brig. Gen. Khaddour pointed out that the recruitment of Syrian mercenaries by Ankara’s Turkmen factions to fight in Ukraine came after meetings conducted by Turkish intelligence officers, accompanied by a number of Ukrainian intelligence officers and a number of faction commanders called the “Free Syrian Army” [FSA], where it was agreed to send the first batch of 500 fighters to fight in Ukraine, whereas the US Army sponsored the shipment of batches of terrorists affiliated with the “Maghawir al-Thawra” [Commandos of the Revolution] militia, along with former fighters and detainees belonging to the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” /”ISIL”], most of whom held Russian, Chechen and Kazakh nationalities, to the al-Tanf base at the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border triangle in parallel with the dispatching SDF fighters in exchange for huge sums of money, something that has become certain despite the Kurdish leaders in the SDF rushing to deny it.

The intersection of Turkish-American interests

Member of the Syrian People’s Assembly, Muhannad al-Haj Ali, confirmed the information about Washington’s work with terrorist groups, particularly in the Syrian Jazira region and north of Aleppo and Idlib, with an aim of sending some fighters to Ukraine to be mercenaries under the command of Zelensky and his Nazi clique.

In a statement to al-Ahed News, Haj Ali pointed out that this issue is not new. It was preceded by successful attempts from Washington to gather a thousand fighters from the SDF terrorist organization and send them to Ukraine after they held several training courses in the al-Tanf region for huge salaries paid in euros by the NATO.

He added that the United States and Turkey had several goals behind this. Turkey had previously used these fighters, especially from Idlib and northern Aleppo, to fight in Libya and Armenia to support its allies there. It had also sent a portion of them to Afghanistan to be part of the Turkish forces that were deployed to Kabul Airport and so on. Hence, Turkey is trying to look for a way out of this surplus of terrorist on its border in northern Syria, after these terrorists have become a major problem for it; accordingly, it is recycling them again in a sense by sending them to new areas.

Haj Ali indicated that the US wants to get rid of some Kurdish leaders and fighters, given that Ukraine has suffered heavy losses since the beginning of the spring counterattack. Nonetheless, Russian figures indicate that 76,000 fighters were killed in the ranks of its [US] army, so it needs to compensate for this large number in the Ukrainian front. On the other hand, it wants to replace the Kurdish leaders with Arab leaders in the Jazira region in order to appease the Turks and prevent their polarization towards Russia, indicating that these attempts are continuing and, unfortunately, it is the Syrian human side that is investing in this aspect.