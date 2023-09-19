Riyadh Negotiations: Is Evasion the Right Option for the Forces of Aggression?

By Mustapha Awada

Beirut – Negotiations aimed at putting an end to the Saudi-American aggression against Yemen resumed following a visit to Riyadh by a Yemeni national delegation tasked with peace consultations. The talks mediated by the Omanis have opened a serious path towards a resolution.

This round of negotiations appears to differ from the previous ones. The latest talks are the culmination of a long series of meetings both in Muscat and Sanaa. However, the desired results remain a hostage to Saudi Arabia’s seriousness or lack thereof, as evasion is still an expected option.

A member of the Yemeni delegation, Abdul Majeed al-Hanash, told al-Ahed News that “the issues being discussed include the humanitarian crisis the Yemenis are suffering from, the opening of Sana’a port and airport, and the exchange of prisoners. There have been no serious results so far. Additionally, the complete withdrawal of the forces of aggression from Yemen and its liberation, and the reconstruction of all of its lands are also being discussed."

Al-Hanash pointed out that “if an agreement is reached on these points, there will be direct negotiations with Saudi Arabia to resolve the political issues related to the various parties working in favor of the aggression, whether internal or external. However, this matter remains hostage to Riyadh’s seriousness in achieving the initial conditions for the negotiations.”

He explained that there are positive signs “in the course of the discussion between the two parties, but experience has shown that the forces of aggression do not adhere to their covenants, which prevents us from raising the ceiling of expectations and hopes with such people. What matters is the conclusions."

Al-Hanash pointed out that the time frame for these negotiations and reaching a settlement is limited for the Yemeni party. He cited the words of the leader of the Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi who said that “it is not possible to remain in a state of neither peace nor war.”

Al-Hanash believes that both the United States of America and Saudi Arabia are trying to portray the latter as a mediator seeking peace and not an aggressor. They are being evasive and seeking to extend the truce in order to settle the battlefield situation and the status of its mercenaries, and this cannot happen without lifting the siege on the Yemeni people.

He concluded by touching on the battlefield situation, “There are escalations and violations on some fronts, especially in the governorates of al-Dhalea, Hodeidah, and Marib, and they will be responded to in the appropriate manner to deter them and impose commitment to the truce.”

He called on the Yemeni people to be steadfast and not to get ahead of things until the outcome of the negotiations is officially announced, so as not to be deceived by the evasiveness and cunningness of the aggression forces.