‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Turn Palestinian House into Military Point Near Jenin, Attack Students Near Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Tuesday turned the rooftop of a Palestinian-owned house in the village of Jalboun, east of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, into a military observation point.
Local sources told Palestinian WAFA news agency that a military force from the occupation army stormed Jalboun and raided the house of local resident Imad Fahmi Abu Al-Rub, turned its rooftop into an observation point and raised the Zionist flag.
They also raided and ransacked the house of resident Fahmi Abu Al-Rub.
Head of the village council, Ibrahim Abu Al-Rub, told WAFA that the occupation forces handed the owner of the three-story residential building a decision to seize the roof of the house on the third floor without specifying a time period before they set up a military tent and raised ‘Israeli’ flags.
He added that school hours were suspended today, noting that citizens went out in solidarity with the building owners to denounce the occupation policy of seizing the rooftop of the house.
Separately, dozens of Palestinian students suffered from suffocation on Tuesday after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the town of Anata, northeast of occupied al-Quds.
Local sources in the town reported that the occupation forces stormed the town, positioned themselves around the school complex, and fired stun grenades and toxic tear gas at it, causing dozens of students to suffer from suffocation.
The sources explained that students were forced to leave the classroom due to the heavy gas that was fired towards the schools, causing major cases of suffocation.
