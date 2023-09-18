‘Israel’ Angered by UNESCO’s Declaring of Ruins in Ariha As a Palestinian World Heritage Site

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [UNESCO] announced Sunday that the site Tell es-Sultan located in Ariha will join the list of World Heritage Sites in Palestine.

The decision was made through a vote held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the UN organization clarified that near this site, there are Jewish and Christian heritage sites not previously listed, but they hold value in their preservation.

The Zionist regime was represented by a delegation, marking the first time it was granted entry into Saudi Arabia for such an event. This isn't the first instance where UNESCO has recognized a Palestinian World Heritage Site; in 2017, it designated al-Khalil’s old city as such.

"The site was added to the list after a three-year candidacy period during which no country expressed opposition to its inclusion," stated a French diplomat. He added, "There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the site. It is a site with prehistoric remnants."

The Zionist foreign ministry reacted to the development, stating that despite the message from the Secretary-General of UNESCO and the World Heritage Committee, which distinguishes between the registration of the prehistoric site and religious sites in the region.

The foreign ministry claimed the decision is yet another sign of the Palestinians' ‘cynical use’ of the UNESCO organization and its politicization. ‘Israel’ will continue to work with its many friends within the organization to change the ‘distorted decisions’ that have been made, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime added.

Tel es-Sultan, also known as Tel Ariha, is the central mound in the city, rising to a height of 21 meters above its surroundings and covering an area of 40 dunams. It contains numerous findings, including the circular Ariha Tower measuring 8.50 meters in diameter, preserved to a height of 7.70 meters. The earliest known settlement at Tel es-Sultan dates back to approximately 9500 BCE.