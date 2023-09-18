US Gun Violence: 500 Mass Shootings in 2023

By Staff, Agencies

The United States surpassed 500 mass shootings in 2023 over the weekend, according to the data from the Gun Violence Archive.

As of Sunday, the Gun Violence Archive reported 501 mass shootings so far in 2023, after a shooting in Denver, Colo. Saturday night marked the 500th mass shooting of the year.

According to Denver Police Department, the shooting sent four people to the hospital, and a fifth victim was later discovered. All of the individuals are expected to survive, and no arrests were made as of Sunday morning, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another shooting was later reported in El Paso, Texas around 1 a.m. on Sunday, killing a 19-year-old man and injuring five others, KTSM in El Paso reported. One of the wounded individuals was in critical condition, according to KTSM.

A mass shooting in Monterey Park, California last January marked this year’s deadliest shooting, where a total of 11 people were killed and 10 others were injured at a Lunar New Year celebration.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive — which logs mass shootings in cases where there are four or more individuals wounded or killed in a shooting—found the total number of mass shootings in 2023 is so far lower than the past three years’ totals, but already higher than in 2019, which had 414 mass shootings and in 2018, which had 335 mass shootings.

2021 had the highest-ever number of mass shootings in the US with 689 reported mass shootings, the Gun Violence Archive’s data shows. The number of mass shootings fell in 2022 to 645, although FBI data showed a rise in the total number of Americans wounded in such events between 2021 and 2022.

The FBI defines a mass shooting as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area,” a definition that varies from other metrics that focus on the number of total victims in evaluating a shooting.