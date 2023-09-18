Raisi Ahead of NY Trip: Interaction with World Countries, International Organizations A Pillar of Iran’s Policy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi considered interaction with world countries as well as regional and international organizations as one of the pillars of the Islamic Republic's policy.

Raisi made the remark in a late Sunday interview before departing the capital Tehran for a three-day trip to New York, where he is expected to address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA].

"One of the pillars of the Islamic Republic's policy is interaction with world countries as well as regional, extra-regional and international organizations," the Iranian president noted.

He added that as a member of the United Nations, Iran expects the world body to play a determining role in promoting global development, security, peace and justice.

"Decisions made by the United Nations must be free from discrimination and injustice, and should not be affected by the big powers," Iran's president emphasized.

Noting that his trip will help bolster Iran's bilateral relations with other countries participating in the UNGA session, Raisi said, "I will hold mutual meetings with those heads of state who have taken part in the General Assembly's meeting."

“Countering the enemy’s media empire is on the agenda [of my visit to New York] and I will be the voice of the Iranian people to explain the facts [about Iran] to [other] governments and nations,” Iran's president said.

"I hope this trip would be effective in accomplishing the mission that the people [of Iran] have entrusted to the administration, and we would [be able to] meet the expectations and convey the viewpoints of the Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei], and also explain the standpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Raisi said.

The Iranian president added that during his trip, he will hold a meeting with media outlets to elucidate positions of the Islamic Republic on a variety of issues, and will also meet with politicians.

Also, ahead of his trip, Raisi visited Imam Khamenei on Sunday and presented the agenda of his forthcoming visit to UNGA.

Imam Khamenei wished Iran's president good luck during his trip.

The 78th UNGA session will take place on September 18-26. The presence of high-ranking officials from different countries at the annual event provides a good opportunity for international political consultations and bilateral dialogues.