No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot

Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics highlighting former “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] Chief of Staff, Gadi Eizenkot’s views regarding Hezbollah in his speech during the “International Institute for Counter-Terrorism” [ICT] Summit – Reichman University in “Herzliya”.

Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot

 

Israel Lebanon iof Hezbollah GadiEisenkot

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot

Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot

6 hours ago
Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

one day ago
An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!

An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!

one day ago
The den of terrorism is in Manama… This is why it remained hidden

The den of terrorism is in Manama… This is why it remained hidden

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 16-09-2023 Hour: 02:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot