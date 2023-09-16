- Home
Hezbollah in the Eyes of Former IOF Chief Gadi Eizenkot
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographics highlighting former “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] Chief of Staff, Gadi Eizenkot’s views regarding Hezbollah in his speech during the “International Institute for Counter-Terrorism” [ICT] Summit – Reichman University in “Herzliya”.
Comments
