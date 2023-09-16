No Script

Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on Iranian Medias: US Practices Stifling of Freedom of Expression by All Means

Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on Iranian Medias: US Practices Stifling of Freedom of Expression by All Means
folder_openLebanon
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations issued a statement condemning the US administration’s imposition of sanctions on several Iranian media outlets and its employees.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

We condemn the US administration’s imposition of sanctions on Iranian media institutions and a number of their administrators and employees.

The US administration and its followers in the world falsely claim freedom of expression, thought and belief as long as it is consistent with their interests, policies, and beliefs. In reality, they practice stifling of freedom of expression against all those who oppose them by all means, especially sanctions, revealing the falsity of their policy and their false claims regarding freedom, equality and equal opportunities.

The true meaning of imposing sanctions on thinkers, writers, journalists and media institutions around the world is a recognition of failure in the intellectual confrontation and the inability to convince the world of the Western cultural model based on control and hegemony.

We declare our complete solidarity with all institutions and individuals who have been affected by the unjust sanctions. We stand by them and fully support them in their constructive media role in confronting aggression and occupation, supporting resistance and liberation movements, and the right of peoples, especially the peoples of our region, to freedom and independence.

