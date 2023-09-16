Iran Armed Forces Are Prepared to Defend Its Stability - Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Army stands firmly in the face of enemy plots and will not allow adversaries to make even the "slightest" move against the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian commander said.

Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remark during a visit to a border post in western Iran on Friday.

"With the powerful presence of the Armed Forces along the borders, no enemy could ever pose a threat or harm security of the Iranian people," the commander said.

General Heidari placed a premium on defending Iran's territorial integrity and said the principal mission of the Army's Ground Forces is to maintain and safeguard border security.

Heidari's remarks came amid increasing threats by Kurdish terrorist groups holed up in the Iran-Iraq border, who enjoy the backing of the United States and the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Last month, Iran and Iraq reached a security agreement that requires the Iraqi authorities to disarm and relocate the Kurdish terrorist groups by September 19.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayyaa al-Sudani on Saturday, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said any act of provocation by terrorist and separatist groups undermines regional security and will not be tolerated.

Iran has, on countless occasions, warned Iraqi Kurdistan’s local authorities that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a haven for anti-Tehran terrorists.