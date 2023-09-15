North Korean Leader Visits Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur

By Staff, Agencies

As part of his visit to the Russian Far Eastern city, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russian aircraft factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Kim inspected the assembly plant where the Su-35 and the Su-57 fighter jets, as well as the Sukhoi Superjet 100 [SJ-100] passenger aircraft, are manufactured.

Manturov, for his part, stressed that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the DPRK in a number of areas, including aircraft manufacturing.

"We have shown the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea one of our leading aircraft production facilities. We see the potential for cooperation both in aircraft construction and in other industries - this is especially important for the fulfillment of the tasks our countries face to achieve technological sovereignty," the Russian government quoted Manturov.

During the visit, the North Korean leader also watched a demonstration flight of the Russian Su-35 multirole fighter jet.

Kim’s trip to Komsomolsk-on-Amur comes a few days after the North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome near the town of Tsiolkovsky in Russia’s Far East.

During the Wednesday talks, Kim assertively pledged his country’s full-fledged support for “all decisions” made by Moscow.

Putin, for his part, hailed the negotiations as "very productive," adding that "there was a very frank exchange of views on the situation in the region and on bilateral relations.''