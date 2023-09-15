- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
“Israel” has deprived life-saving healthcare to almost 400 Palestinian children during the first half of 2023.
Comments
- Related News