No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

“Israel” has deprived life-saving healthcare to almost 400 Palestinian children during the first half of 2023.

Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

 

Palestine Gaza palestinian children savethechildren IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

Born to Die: Gaza Children Risk Death Due to “Israeli” Siege

6 hours ago
Palestinians Urge Confronting of “Israeli” Aggression During Jewish Holidays

Palestinians Urge Confronting of “Israeli” Aggression During Jewish Holidays

one day ago
Save The Children: ‘Israel’ Denied Life-Saving Healthcare to Almost 400 Palestinian Children in 2023

Save The Children: ‘Israel’ Denied Life-Saving Healthcare to Almost 400 Palestinian Children in 2023

one day ago
Heroic Palestinian Op. Injures 2 “Israelis” South of Nablus

Heroic Palestinian Op. Injures 2 “Israelis” South of Nablus

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 15-09-2023 Hour: 03:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot