US Using Ukraine As Electronic Warfare Testing Ground – Military Official

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon is “taking notes” on the electronic warfare tactics being used by Russia and Ukraine during the special military operation as a means to prepare for any future direct hostilities, a US military official revealed.

US Military Commander Josh Kozlov was quoted as saying such during the Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in Maryland by a military-focused US media outlet, according to Sputnik.

The leader of the US Army 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which was established two years ago to catch the US military up with its rivals in electronic warfare, said that both sides of the conflict in Ukraine have shown impressive abilities in the field.

“The agility being displayed by both parties, in the way that they’re executing operations in the spectrum, is awesome,” Kozlov said. “Both sides are doing the cat-and-mouse game very, very well.”

“In the future, for us, if we do confront a peer, being agile and being rapid is the key to success in the spectrum,” he added.

Russia's EW tactics have prevented drones from attacking inside of Russia, affected Western targeting systems, and disrupted communications between Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian leadership has attempted to entice Western countries to supply more weapons by pointing out that it can act as a testing range for weapons.

In June, then-Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that “for the military industry of the world, you can't invent a better testing ground,” than the battlefield in Ukraine. Who the lab rats are in this experiment was left unsaid.

If Ukraine is viewed as an experiment, it seems that Western weapons are failing the test. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that 71,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or injured since the start of Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive, along with 18,000 armored vehicles and 543 tanks, including German-made Leopard-2 and UK-produced Challenger-2 tanks.