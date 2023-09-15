- Home
IRG Seizes Foreign Tankers Smuggling Fuel in Gulf Waters
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] seized two foreign oil tankers smuggling more than 1.5 million liters of fuel in the Gulf waters.
The Deputy Commander of IRG's third marine zone reported the seizure of two foreign oil tankers carrying smuggled fuel and the discovery of more than 1.5 million liters of fuel.
Admiral Mohammad-Sharif Shirali said on Thursday evening that the two oil tankers carrying smuggled oil with Panama and Tanzanian flags were seized by the IRG Navy.
Admiral Shirali said that 37 crew members of the two vessels were handed over to the judicial authorities to pass the legal procedures.
