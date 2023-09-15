No Script

An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!

An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics focusing on the economic project between India, the Middle East and Europe and how the “Israeli” enemy will be credited for the project’s success if it is actually completed.

An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!

An Economic Corridor from India to Europe: Arab Prosperity Owing to “Israel”!

 

Israel india SaudiArabia MBS EconomicCorridor

