Iran Warns ‘Israel’ of Resolute Response to Threats, Unlawful Acts

By Staff, Agencies

Iran vowed to respond "resolutely" to any threats and unlawful acts that could be directed towards the Islamic Republic on the part of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, made the remarks in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Ferit Hoxha on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently and unequivocally stated that it will not hesitate to exercise its inherent and legitimate rights to defend its security and national interests, as well as to protect its people," the Iranian envoy said.

The comments came less than a week after David Barnea, head of the ‘Israeli’ spy agency Mossad, alleged that the agency had foiled 27 anti-‘Israel’ ‘attacks’ "orchestrated, masterminded, and directed by Iran" over the past year.

"The time has come to exact a price from Iran in a different way," Barnea claimed, threatening to target Iran's "highest echelon...in the heart of Tehran."

Iravani rejected the Zionist spymaster's claim against Iran of serving as a source of anti-‘Israel’ attacks as "baseless allegations" and "unfounded claims."

The ambassador considered the threat verbalized subsequently by Barnea to be another instance of "the ‘Israeli’ regime’s ongoing violations of international law against Iran."

These "claims primarily serve to divert attention from the hostile and malevolent policies that this occupying and apartheid regime pursues in the region, notably the daily ongoing atrocities carried out by this regime against the Palestinian people," noted Iravani.

The Zionist regime, he added, uses such accusations as a pretext to try to justify its illegal actions against other nations and sovereign states.

Such hostile statements as the ones that were made by the ‘Israeli’ official "serve as a clear illustration of the acts of terrorism this illegitimate regime has always used to maintain its existence," Iravani stated.

The envoy's response to Barnea's claims followed one delivered by Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Speaking on Wednesday, Salami warned the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime that threats against the Islamic Republic would only shorten the occupying regime’s lifespan.

"Go ahead if your previous assassination operations have increased your security. However, you should know that if you make threats against [Iran’s] security, we will have more options and your life will be cut short," he said, addressing Zionist officials.