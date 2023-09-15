Turkey, China Nearing A Nuclear Power Plant Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that the talks between Turkey and China to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Thrace are progressing and a deal is possible in a few months.

Bayraktar said senior officials from the Chinese government visited eastern Thrace and saw the sites where the construction is planned.

“We came to a very important point that we need to finalize [the deal] in a few months,” Bayraktar said.

He further mentioned that “There are some other interested parties and we have already had enough negotiation for certain parts of the deal and we are quite close to [a resolution]. I don’t think we have major differences. We are able to strike a deal soon with China for the nuclear power program.”

A separate source noted that China’s National Energy Administration Vice Administrator He Yang and State Power Investment Corporation Senior Vice President Lu Haongzao were part of the visiting delegation that inspected the area in Thrace.

Turkey has an ambitious nuclear program. Russia is already building a power plant in Akkuyu that will become partly operational next year and there are ongoing talks with South Korea and Moscow for a second plant that is planned to be built in Sinop.

The government is also open to building small modular reactors [SMR’s] with the UK, US, and France, but the projects must be licensable - meaning tested and secure - commercial and locally produced.

Bayraktar said Turkey needs to produce 20 gigawatts from the nuclear power plants in the future, adding that Turkey could add five gigawatts of small modular reactors to its system.

The Akkuyu power plant has already made significant contributions to the Turkish economy and energy sector.

There has been a 47 percent local contribution to the project which is valued at around $4.3bn.

Thousands of Turks work on the project making up 80 percent of the workforce building the plant.