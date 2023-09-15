Birds of A Feather Flock Together – “Israel”, the West and Their Massacre-Tainted History

By Mohammad Youssef

Beirut – “Israeli” massacres in Sabra and Shatila, south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, in 1982 continue to be among the most brutal massacres in recent history.

The horrible massacres were perpetrated by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops led by the late former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and Lebanese collaborators belonging to the Kataeb Party and the Lebanese Forces militia.

Thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese civilians were executed in a genocide-like mass killing.

This was a massacre to be commemorated as a landmark about the brutality and criminality of the Zionists.

After a two-day siege of the two Palestinian camps, the “Israeli” troops along with the Lebanese collaborators carried out their savage butchery.

This massacre is not an exception, rather it comes as an episode in a series of massacres against the Lebanese and the Palestinians, along with many Arabs from different Arab countries.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has a history of genocides and massacres especially against civilians. They aimed at terrorizing people and forcing them to flee their residents so they could be totally uprooted from their homeland.

This was a policy to evacuate the land so they can easily capture it. This policy was supported by Western powers, especially the United Kingdom and United States. They always used the veto power to sabotage any attempt to condemn “Israel”, impose any sanction against it or even put it into questioning.

The history of the western European countries is tainted with colonization and exploitation of people all over the world. That is why they have become normal supporters for the “Israelis” and their allies especially in their plots and conspiracies!

People of the West should be aware of all the oppression, atrocities and massacres carried out by their governments against other people all over the world. They should recognize that they hold responsibility for their choices during elections in their so-called genuine democracies.

The continuous military and political support to the “Israeli” regime make them all not only accomplices but full partners in all its crimes against humanity.

Our people should be equally aware and should have unshakable belief not only in their capability to defend and resist the criminal attacks of the “Israeli” regime and its Western allies, but also to achieve victory against them. So many vivid examples are there in this regard. They extend all over the Arab world from Algeria and Lebanon to Yemen.