‘Tel Aviv’ Regime Closes West Bank, Gaza Strip Crossings over ‘Israeli’ Holiday

10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation forces announced a general closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the so-called ‘Rosh Hashanah’ holiday, according to a statement Thursday.

The closure started at 12:01 am local time on Friday and extend until Sunday at 11:59 pm. Passage will only be allowed in cases of humanitarian and medical concern, as well as other exceptional cases, and requires the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Further closure will be decided on, depending on the situational assessment after the weekend.

This comes as the Zionist occupation forces are coping with a new wave of Palestinian resistance operations.

