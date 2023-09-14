Palestinians Urge Confronting of “Israeli” Aggression During Jewish Holidays

By Staff

Dozens of “Israeli” settlers stormed, on Thursday morning, the courtyards of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops.

Groups of “Israeli” settlers carried out provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals in the Holy Mosque's courtyards.

The settlers also performed provocative dances in front of the Lions’ Gate [Bab al-Asbat or Gate of the Tribes], one of the doors of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque.

Extremist Temple groups continue to mobilize settlers in a massive raid of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque, during three Jewish holidays that begin next Sunday.

Warnings from Al-Quds Residents

Warnings issued by residents of al-Quds [Jerusalem] regarding the danger of the settlers’ rituals in the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque and in the city of al-Quds [Jerusalem], during the upcoming Jewish holidays continue.

Likewise, Palestinian calls for mobilization and the intensification of sit-ins at the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming days, during which settlers are planning massive incursions, taking advantage of the Jewish holiday season continue.

The calls stressed the need to travel to the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque at this time, to thwart the settlers’ plans and the ongoing Judaization efforts against the holy mosque and the occupied city of al-Quds [Jerusalem]; in addition to providing support to the al-Quds residents and the people stationed there who are subjected to repeated harassment by the IOF.

In this regard, the calls pointed to the importance of everyone who can reach the Holy al-Aqsa, whether from al-Quds [Jerusalem], the occupied interior or the besieged West Bank to head there to confront the “Israeli” occupation’s measures and its ongoing restrictions around the Holy City.