- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Syria: ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Tartous Leaves 2 Soldiers Martyred
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Two Syrian soldiers were martyred and six others injured as a result of “Israeli” aggression against some of the country’s air defense positions in Tartous countryside.
In a statement to SANA, a military source stated that “at 17.22 Wednesday afternoon, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out aggression with bursts of rockets from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting some of our air defense positions in Tartous.”.
The source added that the aggression led to the martyrdom of two soldiers, the wounding of six others, and some material losses.
Comments
- Related News