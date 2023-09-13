Governor: 24 People Injured in Ukrainian Missile Attack on Sevastopol

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian forces have targeted port infrastructure in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, according to Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of the strategic city which hosts Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

“Approximately 20 minutes ago, our enemies attacked Sevastopol,” Razvozhaev wrote in a Telegram post around 3:40am Wednesday morning. He later said that at least 24 people suffered various injuries as a result of the strike, with four of them reported to be in moderate condition, according to preliminary estimates.

The official said that while air defenses were activated against the suspected missiles, the attack caused a fire at a “non-civilian” facility in the city’s industrial district.

There were no immediate information about the extent of the damage on the ground. Several photos and videos shared by Russian Telegram news channels purportedly showed an explosion and fire in the vicinity of one of the city’s shipbuilding yards.

All traffic on the Crimean Bridge was briefly stopped as a precaution during the incident. Razvozhaev said that all security services “continue to monitor the situation,” urging residents to remain calm and only trust official sources of information.

The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the incident or clarify the type of missiles or drones used in the latest strike on Crimea.

In recent months, Ukraine repeatedly launched drones at Crimea, where they were met with intense Russian air defenses. Groups of two to three UAVs also targeted the Moscow City trade center in the Russian capital, causing minor property damage but no casualties. The Kremlin has dismissed the attacks as a “nuisance” and an act of desperation, intended to distract from Kiev’s failures on the battlefield.