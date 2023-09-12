- Home
Hezbollah Expresses Solidarity with the Moroccan and Libyan Peoples, Urges Assistance Amidst Natural Disaster
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah expresses solidarity with the Libyan people and urges capable countries and humanitarian institutions to extend a helping hand.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah expresses its deepest solidarity with the brotherly Libyan people in the tragedy that befell them as a result of the massive storms and torrential rains that swept across large areas of the country and led to the death and loss of tens of thousands of citizens.
Hezbollah calls on capable countries and humanitarian institutions to extend a helping hand and assistance to the Moroccan and Libyan peoples after the natural disasters that befell them.
We ask God Almighty to have mercy on the victims and wellness for the injured, as well as to have mercy on the two dear peoples, to provide them with strength and patience and to relieve them of pain and suffering; He is the Hearer and Answerer [of prayers].
