Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The following statement by Hezbollah’s media relations office addresses false allegations fabricated by Al-Hadath Channel and circulated by biased Lebanese parties regarding the smuggling of arms through Rafik Hariri International Airport by Hezbollah officials:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Indeed, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to avert [people] from the way of Allah. So, they will spend it; then it will be for them a [source of] regret; then they will be overcome. And those who have disbelieved – unto Hell they will be gathered.}

We categorically deny the false accusations and fabricated scenarios circulated by Al-Hadath channel against Hezbollah officials, alleging they smuggled arms through Rafic Hariri International Airport.

We strongly denounce these cheap fabrications and false accusations and condemn the complicity of local Lebanese parties in promoting these lies and transforming them into judicial complaints against Hezbollah.

This slander is a grave insult to the Lebanese state and all Lebanese security services, whose units are deployed at the airport. Their implicit goal is to hold Hezbollah responsible for any action that may strike the airport later, to distort the image of the Lebanese security services, and to raise tensions at a time when Rafic Hariri International Airport is lively and seeing a lot of traffic. ‏

This made-up noise around the airport is consistent with the “Israeli” enemy’s narrative about the airport being used for military purposes and employing that as a cover for any “Israeli” aggression that could target the airport and its facilities. ‏

The harmony and partnership that exist between these media institutions with known goals, which present their reports without any evidence or proof, and between some well-known Lebanese parties linked to embassies and foreign security services, have been exposed to the Lebanese people.

Therefore, all the methods of deception they are using, whether under the guise of a broadcast investigation or judicial follow-up, bring disappointment and loss to their operators, and all attempts to defame Hezbollah and its honorable resistance will not affect our people’s morale and free will to resist and confront the occupation. ‏