The den of terrorism is in Manama… This is why it remained hidden
folder_openBahrain access_time 8 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographics shedding light on the reasons behind keeping the location of the “Israeli” embassy in the Bahraini capital, Manama, a secret.
