Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah expressed its deep regret over the infighting taking place in Ain al-Hilweh camp, and affirmed, “Frankly and without courtesy to anyone, we are against this infighting and reject it absolutely.”

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The Palestinian infighting that has gone on for days in Lebanon’s Ain Al-Hilweh camp is deeply regretful. It has resulted in numerous casualties, the destruction of property, and a new wave of displacement of the Palestinian people.

The infighting has had a ripple effect on neighboring areas, religious complexities, educational institutions, Lebanese army positions, and nearby roads.

We affirm frankly and categorically that we reject and are against this infighting. The only beneficiary is the Zionist enemy, and the ones most affected are the Palestinian people and their central cause.

At a time when Palestinian resistance fighters inside the country are engaged in the greatest sagas to liberate Palestinian soil, this senseless fighting in Ain Al-Hilweh camp is destroying people and infrastructure, deepening the tragedy, and greatly harming Palestinian national unity and the future of national action.

We call for an immediate ceasefire and commitment to all stipulations and mechanisms of the solution approved within the framework of Palestinian national action in coordination with the Lebanese security services and the active and influential forces.

Deeply pained by the fall of innocent victims, Hezbollah asks God Almighty to have mercy on them and to bestow patience on their families and grant the wounded good health and a quick recovery. It praises all the efforts made by all parties to decisively end the fighting and its consequences and prevent it from erupting again.