Imam Khamenei: World on Verge of Transformation, Arrogant Powers Weakened

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed on Monday that “the world is on the verge of a transformation.”

Addressing a group of people from Sistan and Baluchestan, and South Khorasan provinces, Imam Khamenei underlined that that the world is on the verge of an evolution, noting that “The rise of regional, global powers constitutes another part of transformation.”

“We have been informed that the US has formed a so-called ‘crisis group’, whose mission is to incite and create crises,” His Eminence added, pointing out that “The US’ ‘crisis group’ found that sectarian, national differences and the issue of women and gender are the most important points to agitate crises.”

According to Imam Khamenei, “The enemies are serious in their hostile schemes against us, and we are also very serious in confronting them.”

“The arrogance exercised by the US and certain EU states is being weakened,” the Leader assured.

“This is America’s program but camels dream of cotton seeds,” Imam Khamenei, using a famous Persian proverb to denote delusion.

“The enemy has targeted two basic points, one is national unity, the other is national security, and we must stand against this plan of the enemy,” he said, pointing out that “Unity, means that religious, political, group and ethnic differences should be left aside where the interests of the nation are at stake.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei added: “All from different ethnicities and religion groups should join together. Since there is a clear direction, this unity is important.”

As for security, he said, “Those who threaten national security are the enemies of the nation; they work for the enemy, whether they realize it or not.”

Imam Khamenei said a big change is in the making in the world, toward which the regional nations should not to be indifferent, as they were during the colonial era, or after the First World War.

“The main lines of this transformation are several things: First of all, the weakening of the world's arrogant powers. The arrogant power of America has weakened and is getting weaker. Another main line of this evolution is the emergence of new regional and global powers.

“They themselves say that the indicators of American power in the world like economy are declining. One of the most important indicators of American power was the strong American economy; they say it is declining.”

He mentioned that “Another line is the US possibility of interfering in other states.”

“America interfered in various governments, but the condition is now declining. Today, America has to create a combined war in order to hit the governments that it wants to hit, which is very costly for it, and will not work out in the end.”

In addition, Imam Khamenei underscored that “As for the decline of Europe, the situation is no better.”

“You hear these days how the African countries that were under the influence of France are rising against France one after another,” the Leader said, noting that “The Western powers, which are headed by America and then Europe, do not have the former power today, they are weakening and this weakness is increasing. Day by day, new powers are rising; this is a great global change.”

Nevertheless, “when we say the enemy is becoming weak, it doesn't mean that it cannot plot, be hostile and strike, it can,” Imam Khamenei said.

“They are busy planning, we should not sleep, we should not be negligent.”