Iran’s Intelligence Minister: We Thwarted 400 Bombings Planned by Enemies

14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib announced that Iran has recently foiled 400 bombings that were plotted by the enemies in a bid to spark “fabricated riots” across the country.

Speaking during a TV program on Sunday, Khatib said the enemies waged a hybrid war on the Islamic Republic by pursuing acts of terror and trying to provoke riots in the country.

“We receive many reports saying that they [the enemies] are trying to take advantage of another [wave of] fabricated riots. During this time, we collected about 400 bombs, including more than 40 which were supposed to set off in mourning congregations of the first 10 days of [the lunar calendar month of] Muharram,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatib said that prior to the riots, the sworn enemies of the Islamic establishment, including separatists, terrorists, and pro-Shah elements, held meetings with over 50 intelligence agencies in different countries and trained 200 media outlets to provoke the riots.

“The budget allocated to the 50 intelligence services that are operating against the Islamic Republic is more than Iran’s annual budget,” he noted.

He further explained that the main intelligence services acting against Iran are those of Britain, “Israel”, and the United States, which coordinate and direct the activities of other agencies.

“The anti-Iran intelligence services,” he continued, “have set up a weapons factory near Iran’s border with its products being smuggled into the country.”

