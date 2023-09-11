After Business Men, First-Ever Official “Israeli” Delegation in Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

In a groundbreaking development, a delegation from the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry and Antiquities Authority arrived in Saudi Arabia to take part in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting, according to a report from Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Sunday.

The arrival marks the first-ever official and public visit of an “Israeli” government delegation to Saudi Arabia.

“Israeli” officials that are part of the delegation are expected to lobby against the listing of Aryha [Jericho] as a Palestinian heritage site at the UNESCO summit.

The arrival of an official government delegation follows a visit by an “Israeli” business delegation to Saudi Arabia last week.

This comes as the Saudis welcomed a delegation of 12 "Israeli" businessmen at an official conference held on September 6 and 7 in Dammam, where government officials spoke on the possibility of a normalization agreement between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

And then emphasized, “peace between us will open the door and legitimize any official relationship between Israel and many Arab and Muslim countries that are watching from the sidelines.”