Syria Denounces the Illegal Entry of US Delegation into Its Territory

By Staff, Agencies

Syria denounced the illegal entry of the US delegation headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ethan A. Goldrich into its territory, and called this visit a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the principles of international law and Security Council resolutions.

The recent illegal entry of the US delegation headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Ethan A. Goldrich into northeastern Syria and its holding of meetings with the separatist organizations represents a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the principles of international law and Security Council resolutions related to Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The claim that this visit aimed at addressing the problems of the residents in Deir ez-Zor and the dangers of foreign interference in Deir ez-Zor is a blatant lie, the Ministry said.

“This demonstrates the hypocritical approach promoted by the US administration, which plunders the wealth and capabilities of the Syrian people and imposes unjust, illegitimate, inhuman and immoral unilateral coercive measures, which kill Syrians without mercy,” the Ministry noted.

The Ministry pointed out that the flagrant interference in Syria’s domestic affairs by the US and its unlimited support for the terrorist groups and the separatist militias demonstrate once again the destructive role of the US in Syria aimed at prolonging the crisis in the country and worsening the suffering of its people.