Former “Israeli” Security Chief Warns of Civil War: Blood will Be Shed

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” Shin Bet director Ami Ayalon cautioned on Friday that “blood will be shed in the ‘Israeli’ fight” for the “entity’s future in either a military or a judicial coup d'etat.”

Speaking at the “Nahalal Conference for Democracy”, Ayalon noted that the so-called “judicial reform” “which we call a coup d'etat is clashing with the refusal to serve which they refer to as a'military coup.”

“In this clash, blood could be shed,” he warned.

The former top security official cautioned that “It cannot arrive from only one side. If it does, then we have failed.”

Ayalon’s comments come amid tensions both in the “Israeli” military and the Knesset as the government seeks to overcome differences in negotiations for a new “Israeli” draft “law” for haredim. Thousands of reservists have also announced their refusal to serve since the government began legislating its “judicial reform.”

On Thursday, the so-called “Heritage” Minister Amichai Eliyahu argued that the “Israeli” army must change to a volunteer military system and release all “Israelis” who do not wish to serve.

“Even if every ‘Israeli’ gets drafted there will never be equality in the army,” the Zionist minister charged. “We have to release anyone who does not want to serve, turn the military into a professional one.”

 

