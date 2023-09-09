No Script

Iran: We Enjoy Superior Air Defense Capabilities in Region

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri confirmed that it is an undeniable fact that Iran’s armed forces possess superior air defense capabilities in the region.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Air Defense Force possesses the most advanced and well-equipped systems, and it is an undeniable fact that our armed forces possess superior air defense capabilities in the region, and our enemies are well aware of this,” Tangsiri highlighted.

He further described Iran’s defensive strength and deterrence as a result of unity and cohesion among the armed forces under the leadership and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“This unity and solidarity among the armed forces led to the satisfaction of the esteemed Leadership and the admiration of the great Iranian nation,” the Iranian commander stated, noting that “Thanks to the high aspirations and confidence in the capabilities of our young people and domestic scientists, we have moved beyond the limits of slogans and entered the arena of action and experience, transforming into a significant power in the region and the world.”

Iran recently unveiled the domestically-produced air defense system named 'Tactical Sayyad,' capable of detecting 24 targets at a range of 180 kilometers and engaging 12 targets simultaneously.

 

Iran ImamKhamenei IRG

