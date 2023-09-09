No Script

Morocco Earthquake: 6.8-Magnitude Kills at Least 820 Near Marrakesh

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night and killed at least 820 people, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake had 6.8-magnitude when it hit at 11:11 p.m. locally, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a 4.9-magnitude aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Marrakecs has a population of almost a million people, a popular tourist destination known for its historic palaces. Marrakesh hosted the 2016 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Moroccan television showed scenes from the aftermath, as many stayed outside fearing aftershocks.

