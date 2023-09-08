Mumbai Holds Annual Procession Commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS]

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

Mumbai, India – Juloos E Arbaeen, the annual procession commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], is one of the most significant events in the Shia Muslim calendar. This year, the Hussaini Federation in Mumbai organized the Juloos E Arbaeen from Masjid E Iranian to Rehmatabad Iranian Qabristan. The event saw the participation of thousands of devotees who walked in procession to pay their respects to Imam Hussain and his companions.

The procession was led by a group of Ulemas, including Maulana Sayyed Muhammad Abbas Sahab, Maulana Aziz Haider Sahab, Maulana Shaikh Sabir Reza Sahab, Maulana Sayyed Farman Ali Moosvi Sahab, and Maulana Sayyed Muhammad Haider Isfahani Sahab. These Ulemas delivered speeches highlighting the significance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice and the importance of upholding his values of justice and righteousness.

The procession was organized with utmost care and attention to detail by thekarbala.net volunteers. They ensured that the procession moved smoothly and that all participants were able to pay their respects to Imam Hussein [AS] without any inconvenience. The volunteers also distributed water and refreshments to the participants to keep them hydrated during the long walk.

The Juloos E Arbaeen is not just a religious event but also a symbol of communal harmony and unity. The procession saw the participation of people from different communities and backgrounds, all united in their love and reverence for Imam Hussein [AS]. It was heartening to see people of all ages, including children and the elderly, walking together in the procession, demonstrating their commitment to the values of Imam Hussein [AS].

In conclusion, the Juloos E Arbaeen organized by the Hussaini Federation in Mumbai was a grand success. The event brought together people from different communities and backgrounds, all united in their love and reverence for Imam Hussein [AS]. The Ulemas delivered inspiring speeches, and the volunteers ensured that the procession was organized smoothly. The Juloos E Arbaeen is a reminder of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions and a call to uphold their values of justice and righteousness.