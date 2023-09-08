Gabon: Military Gov’t Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Interim PM

By Staff, Agencies

Gabon’s military government, which seized power in a coup last week, appointed a former opposition leader, Raymond Ndong Sima, as the prime minister of its transitional government.

Sima, a 68-year-old economist, was an outspoken critic of President Ali Bongo, who was removed by military officers on August 30. He served as Bongo’s prime minister from 2012 to 2014, then resigned and ran against him for president in 2016 and again as part of an opposition coalition this year.

His appointment, announced on state TV on Thursday, was made in a decree by the new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday.

In his inauguration speech, Oligui promised to hold “free, transparent and credible elections” to restore civilian rule but did not give a timeframe.

Bongo, in power since 2009, had succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled the Central African oil producer for 42 years. The family’s dynastic rule had created widespread discontent, with critics saying the Bongos did little to share Gabon’s wealth with its 2.3 million people.

