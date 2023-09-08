WH: Saudis, ‘Israelis’ on Path to Normalization!

By Staff, Agencies

The White House so-called national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that while US, ‘Israeli’, and Saudi officials have made significant strides in discussions regarding the potential normalization of relations, there is still substantial work ahead.

Sullivan addressed the media while aboard Air Force One, coinciding with President Joe Biden's journey to India to participate in a G20 summit.

“Many of the elements of a pathway to normalization are now on the table. We don't have a finalized framework or agreed-upon terms yet, so there is still work to be done,” Sullivan stated.

Although he did not delve into specific details, he emphasized that there exists a general understanding of many crucial aspects.

This comes as Brett McGurk, Biden’s special envoy to the Middle East, has been in Saudi Arabia this week in an effort to ramp up efforts on a possible normalization agreement with the Zionist entity.

According to Axios, citing four sources familiar with the issue, an American delegation was scheduled meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials to discuss a potential Palestinian component in a possible “mega-deal” between the US, the Gulf kingdom and the Jewish entity.