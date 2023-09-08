No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies

Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, stressed that the “Israeli” entity’s criminal army, besides inflicting terror and death, grapples with deep-rooted mental and moral maladies.

In a post on his X account [formerly known as Twitter] on Thursday, Kanaani reacted to the disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in Al-Khalil.

“The disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in the ‘Hebron’ [Al-Khalil] attack is a source of shame and scandal for the regime’s fans,” he wrote adding that “the UN and the OIC must fulfill their duties as well.”

The entity’s forces broke into the Ajluni family’s house in the early morning of July 10.

Two female troops took the 53-year-old mother, her 17-year-old daughter and the mother’s three daughters-in-law, all in their 20s, into the children’s room, where they were forced to undress.

Israel Iran al khalil westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies

Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies

one hour ago
Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots

Iran Dismantles Network Planning Riots

23 hours ago
Raisi Thanks Iraqi Gov’t for Arbaeen Services

Raisi Thanks Iraqi Gov’t for Arbaeen Services

23 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Attended Arbaeen Mourning Ceremony in Presence of University Students

Imam Khamenei Attended Arbaeen Mourning Ceremony in Presence of University Students

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 08-09-2023 Hour: 10:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot