Iran: ‘Israeli’ Army Grapples with All Kinds of Moral Maladies

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanani, stressed that the “Israeli” entity’s criminal army, besides inflicting terror and death, grapples with deep-rooted mental and moral maladies.

In a post on his X account [formerly known as Twitter] on Thursday, Kanaani reacted to the disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in Al-Khalil.

“The disgraceful mistreatment of Palestinian women in the ‘Hebron’ [Al-Khalil] attack is a source of shame and scandal for the regime’s fans,” he wrote adding that “the UN and the OIC must fulfill their duties as well.”

The entity’s forces broke into the Ajluni family’s house in the early morning of July 10.

Two female troops took the 53-year-old mother, her 17-year-old daughter and the mother’s three daughters-in-law, all in their 20s, into the children’s room, where they were forced to undress.