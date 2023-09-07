Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” is Apartheid

By Staff, Agencies

The former head of the “Israeli” intelligence agency Mossad, Tamir Pardo, has said the “Israeli” entity is enforcing an apartheid system against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Pardo has become the latest former senior “Israeli” official to admit that “Israel’s” treatment of Palestinians amounts to apartheid, a reference to the system of racial separation in South Africa that ended in 1994.

“There is an apartheid ‘state’ here,” Pardo said in an interview with the Associated Press news agency, published on Wednesday.

“In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state,” Pardo said, joining a small but growing list of retired officials to endorse an idea that remains largely on the fringes of “Israeli” discourse and international diplomacy but has gained growing acceptance within human rights circles.

Pardo, who served as head of “Israel’s” spy agency from 2011 to 2016, would not say if he held the same beliefs while heading the Mossad.

He further stated that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Netanyahu that he needed to decide what “Israel’s borders” were.

“‘Israel’ needs to decide what it wants. A ‘country’ that has no border has no boundaries,” Pardo said.

Responding to Pardo’s comments, Netanyahu’s Likud party said that the ex-Mossad chief “should be ashamed”.

“Instead of defending ‘Israel’ and the ‘Israeli’ military, Pardo slanders ‘Israel’,” it said.