No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

Saudi Ambassador Starts Mission in Iran, Hopes to Take Ties to “Broader Horizons”

Saudi Ambassador Starts Mission in Iran, Hopes to Take Ties to “Broader Horizons”
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia's new ambassador has started his mission in Iran after a seven-year hiatus, saying that Riyadh seeks to take relations with Tehran toward "broader horizons."

Speaking upon arrival in Tehran on Tuesday, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi said the directives of the Saudi leadership stress the need to "enhance relations and intensify communication and meetings between the kingdom and Iran ... toward broader horizons,” the Saudi Press Agency [SPA] reported.

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties back in March following a Chinese-brokered deal after a seven-year estrangement.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 “represents a road map that reflects all aspects of cooperation that can be built upon to enhance cooperation between the two countries,” al-Anzi added.

He further noted that enhanced cooperation would benefit both nations and consolidate trust between them.

“The two countries would foster cooperation within a strategic perspective that establishes the principles of good neighborliness, understanding, constructive and purposeful dialogue, and mutual respect,” he asserted.

Al-Anzi was formerly Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Oman.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati arrived in Riyadh, where he was received by foreign ministry officials and embassy staff.

Prior to his departure, Enayati met with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC].

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Amir Abdollahian made his first visit to Saudi Arabia after the rapprochement, saying bilateral ties are “progressing in the right direction.”

The agreement, signed by the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in March, stressed the importance of respecting each other's national sovereignty and avoiding interference in each other's internal affairs. It also reaffirmed their commitment to implement previous accords on security cooperation and economic, cultural, and social exchanges.

Iran OIC SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi Ambassador Starts Mission in Iran, Hopes to Take Ties to “Broader Horizons”

Saudi Ambassador Starts Mission in Iran, Hopes to Take Ties to “Broader Horizons”

12 hours ago
Millions of Muslims Convene in Karbala on Arbaeen Day

Millions of Muslims Convene in Karbala on Arbaeen Day

13 hours ago
Hezbollah Condemns Bahrain’s Treasonous Step: Zionists Will Not Have A Safe Haven in Our Countries

Hezbollah Condemns Bahrain’s Treasonous Step: Zionists Will Not Have A Safe Haven in Our Countries

17 hours ago
Report: Western Allies to Warn UAE over Trade with Russia

Report: Western Allies to Warn UAE over Trade with Russia

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 06-09-2023 Hour: 12:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot