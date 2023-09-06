Millions of Muslims Convene in Karbala on Arbaeen Day

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Muslims from around the world have gone on the Arbaeen pilgrimage toward Iraq’s Karbala, where Imam Hussein was martyred, to take part in the mourning ceremony of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s grandson.

People take part in mourning processions on Wednesday on the occasion of Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.

According to early estimates, more than 30 million people, including Iranians, have taken part in the procession in Iraq.

The on-foot journey starts days before the Arbaeen as devotees take various routes toward the holy shrines in Karbala. One of the major routes is an 80-km-long one between the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

The pilgrims pay tribute and renew their allegiance to Imam Hussein [AS], the all-time icon of fighting injustice, oppression and despotism, during the annual event.

Pilgrims are welcomed and served by Mawkibs, makeshift tents erected along the paths, that offer everything that pilgrims may need during the journey for free.

The Mawkibs offer free food, drinks, accommodation, medicine, and other services to the pilgrims.

According to Iraqi media reports last week, this year there are nearly 13 thousand Mawkibs ready to assist the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, those who could not travel to Iraq, marked Arbaeen in their cities, including in Baalbek in Lebanon and the Iranian capital, Tehran.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah’s Ashura Ceremony Committee commemorated the Arbaeen at the shrine of Sayyida Khawla [AS] – the daughter of Imam Hussein [AS] – in Baalbek with a “Procession of Sorrows” march amid crowds who came to the shrine from various Lebanese regions on foot along the international road to Riyaq.

For their part, Iranians in the capital attend a symbolic march to the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdol Azim Hassani in the southern city of Rey. It is held under the banner of “Those left behind from Arbaeen.”

Similar marches are also held in other Iranian cities, with officials predicting that 4 to 5 million people will turn out.