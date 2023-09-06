Iran’s New Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Arrives in Riyadh

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati has arrived in Riyadh to start his highly-anticipated diplomatic mission, following the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two regional powerhouses.

Enayati arrived in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, and was welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and his colleagues at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Before departing for Saudi Arabia, Enayati met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and presented a report on plans for promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Enayati had previously served as Iran’s deputy ambassador to Riyadh, Iran's ambassador to Kuwait, as well as an aide to the foreign minister and director-general of Gulf affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

Back in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to a Chinese-brokered deal to revive relations after the ties were severed in 2016.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and its representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.

Last month, Amir Abdollahian visited Saudi Arabia, where he held “frank and fruitful” talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.