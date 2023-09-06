Iran FM Spox: Normalization of Ties with Certain Muslim Countries Can’t Save “Israel” from Disintegration

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned certain Muslim countries’ normalization of their relations with the apartheid "Israeli" entity but says such acts of detente cannot save the occupying regime from its foreseeable grim fate.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Tuesday, a day after the “Israeli” entity officially opened its embassy in Bahrain, despite widespread protests by Bahraini people against the move.

The development came three years after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed rapprochement agreements, known as the so-called “Abraham Accords”, with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House.

“Acts of compromise by a handful of Muslim states in clasping the hands of criminal Zionists do not dent the Palestinian nation's steely determination to realize liberation of their land...,” Kanaani said.

Such instances of detente do not serve to “save the [already] faltering Zionist regime from the certain threat of disintegration,” he added.

The spokesman asserted, meanwhile, that the normalizations have nothing to do with the will of these Muslim countries' nations.

As a case in point, he cited angry protests across Libya following the publication of news pointing to taking place of a recent secret meeting between the African country's former foreign minister and her "Israeli" counterpart.

The protests, Kanaani said, serve to represent “the depth of the regional peoples’ hatred towards the usurping Zionist regime”.

The spokesman concluded his remarks by calling any instance of normalization with the occupying regime contrary to the principle of "political correctness" and Muslim countries' humanitarian, moral, and international responsibility to support the Palestinian nation's undeniable rights.